Foreign Secy meets French Ambassador, discusses Indo-French partnership

Foreign Secretary on Tuesday met French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and discussed future steps in Indo-French partnership and new areas for both countries to work together in.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador of #France Emmanuel Lenain and discussed the enduring strategic partnership and our exchanges in diverse fields," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

India and France have been strategic partners since 1998. India and France first signed "strategic partnership" during French President Jacques Chirac's visit to India in 1998.

Both countries have a common approach towards civilisational exceptionalism and have found their places strongly in the multipolar world after the end of the Cold War.

India and France also share a healthy partnership in the defence sector, making France one of India's important strategic partners.