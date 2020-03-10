Foreign Secy meets French Ambassador, discusses Indo-French partnership

-
ALSO READ
Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as foreign secretary for 2-year term
Outgoing Indian envoy Shringla calls on Trump before leaving for India
Indian envoy to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed as foreign secretary
Donald Trump's India visit: Key India-US defence deals in offing?
Coronavirus gives markets the shivers as India reports two more cases
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and discussed future steps in Indo-French partnership and new areas for both countries to work together in.
"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador of #France Emmanuel Lenain and discussed the enduring India-France strategic partnership and our exchanges in diverse fields," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
India and France have been strategic partners since 1998. India and France first signed "strategic partnership" during French President Jacques Chirac's visit to India in 1998.
Both countries have a common approach towards civilisational exceptionalism and have found their places strongly in the multipolar world after the end of the Cold War.
India and France also share a healthy partnership in the defence sector, making France one of India's important strategic partners.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU