Forest Officer Anitha discharged from Hyderabad hospital

Forest Officer C Anitha, who was attacked and injured allegedly by a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA and his supporters, was discharged from a city hospital on Tuesday.

Anitha was undergoing treatment at the KIMS Hospital after sustaining injuries in the scuffle that broke out at Asifabad between TRS workers, police and forest officers on Saturday (June 29).

Forest officials were attacked allegedly by TRS supporters led by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Konaru Krishna when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development in Asifabad.

After the incident, one of the main accused Krishna, who is the brother of TRS legislator K Konnappa, resigned from his post.

Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, two other forest officials were attacked in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after they stopped encroachers from ploughing forest land in Gundalapadu village of Mulalapally Mandal in Badradri Kothagudam district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, the forest officials- beat officer Saraiah and section officer - lodged a complaint with Mulakalapalli police to take action against the culprits.

