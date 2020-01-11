37 people identified in WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi Police

Thirty-seven people from the 60-member WhatsApp group named 'Unity against Left' have been identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said the Delhi Police in a press conference on Friday.

According to the police, the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when violence broke out in (JNU) premises.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.



"Those identified includes - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading an SIT said.

On January 5, more than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.