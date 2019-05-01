Former cop found guilty of fatally shooting woman who called 911 to report assault

A former was found guilty on Tuesday (local time) in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who called 911 to report a possible assault in 2017.

Mohamed Noor, a former police officer, was found guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting The court, however, acquitted Noor on an additional count of second-degree murder in the killing, reported

According to Noor's lawyer, the incident had occurred after Ruszczyk called 911 on the night of July 15, 2017, to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor testified that he feared for his partner's life as Ruszczyk approached their in the dark, empty alley.

However, the said that Noor "overreacted" and failed to properly assess the situation before firing a gunshot into Ruszczyk's abdomen.

After about a day of deliberation, the Jury, comprising ten men and two women, concluded that Noor was not justified in using deadly force when he shot Ruszczyk.

Noor is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

