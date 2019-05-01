Pompeo claims Russians persuaded Maduro not to leave Venezuela

on Tuesday (local time) claimed that Venezuelan was preparing to leave the country for amid calls for his ouster, but the Russians talked him out of it.

"He had an airplane on the tarmac, he was ready to leave this morning as we understand it and the Russians indicated he should stay," told CNN, adding that Maduro was headed for

Ever since the civil unrest and political chaos began in Venezuela, has stood by the embattled regime headed by Maduro, and often criticised the US for interfering in the country.

"We have told the Russians and the Cubans that it [the support to Mudaro] is unacceptable. The nations of the regions and the are all demanding that we get the democracy restored in Venezuela; that we get the dignity back in this once great nation," said.

Pompeo's statement comes against the backdrop of clashes between anti-government protesters led by and in the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday (local time).

Earlier in the day, threatened "highest level sanctions" together with an embargo against if it continued its military support to

This came after Cuban had tweeted that the country was standing in solidarity with President Maduro.

has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January.

The US immediately recognised him as the and demanded that Maduro steps down.

Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several calling for his resignation. is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions by the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)