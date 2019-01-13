Former Italian left-wing militant Cesare Battisti arrested in Bolivia

The police on Saturday arrested former Italian left-wing militant Battisti, who fled to following his to and

Battisti, a former member of Armed Proletarians for -- an Italian far-left terrorist group- escaped from prison in in 1981. Thereupon, he was convicted in absentia for four counts of murder. However, he had denied the charges levelled against him, despite acknowledging his membership with the Italian terrorist organisation.

"Italian terrorist was detained in (Saturday night) and will be soon brought to Brazil, from where he will probably be sent to to serve a life sentence," Filipe G Martins, a top to Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted.

A source told Al Jazeera: " was arrested in the street, unarmed and he didn't resist, responded to police in Portuguese and showed a Brazilian document confirming his identity. Now Italy is waiting for him."

On December 15 last year, 's outgoing had passed orders for the of after the of ordered his arrest.

Fearing charges, Battisti had initially escaped to and then before fleeing to Brazil. His arrest in in 2007 further instigated the to request Brazil for sending him back to his homeland.

In 2010, Battisti was granted asylum under the rule of former

Battisti was detained in 2017 while trying to cross the Brazil- border carrying a heavy amount of undeclared cash, approximately USD 7,500. He was, however, released within the next two days.

Following this incident, the levied charges of tax evasion and money laundering on the former militant, followed by a warrant.

During his campaign for the last year, President Bolsonaro promised to extradite Battisti "immediately" to Italy.

According to sources, the 64-year-old Italian fugitive was reportedly arrested in de la Sierra in Bolivia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)