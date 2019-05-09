Gambhir challenges Kejriwal to prove charges or leave politics, says will file defamation

Challenging to prove the allegations levelled against him, BJP's East candidate on Thursday asserted that he will be filing a defamation case against leaders for "tarnishing" his image by alleging that he had made defamatory pamphlets against his rival

Gambhir's comments came hours after he was accused of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against his rival candidate

"If they can get proof, I will resign right now and if they get a proof by May 23 I will resign on that particular day. But if minister and do not get the proof, will he accept the challenge and leave forever on 23rd?," Gambhir told ANI.

He also threatened to file a defamation case on the issue and said, "I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You cannot tarnish someone's image just like that if you don't have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning."

Earlier in the day, Delhi's deputy had accused the of distributing pamphlets in an attempt to defame Atishi.

"Language in this pamphlet, distributed in East Delhi, is so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it. This letter with derogatory remarks is distributed by to make himself win. We never, in our worst dream, had thought that he (Gambhir) would stoop to this low to win polls," had said.

chief Kejriwal also reiterated the charges and raised similar questions.

"How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," he had tweeted.

Gambhir and Atishi are in a three-cornered battle along with candidate Lovely from the east- parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on May 9.

