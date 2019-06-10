Nepalese bizman denies having offshore accounts

-
ALSO READ
55 biz men of Nepal have stashed billions in Swiss Banks, says CIJ
ACJ institutes awards to encourage investigative journalism
Chennaiyin FC notch up maiden win in AFC Cup, beat Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi 2-0
Article on coalgate wins ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism
Minerva face Nepalese side Manang in must-win AFC Cup match
-
Niraj Govinda Shrestha, a London-based Nepalese businessman, who was named in a Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) report from Nepal regarding offshore accounts, has denied all allegations levelled against him and described them as "fake news."
"This is fake news. Niraj Shrestha has not got any offshore accounts. There aren't any, so where is the proof? It's not true, so there's no proof. But the facts are now ignored, because it's been written. There are no offshore bank accounts or offshore companies for Niraj," Shreshta's official representative Christian Ericcsen said.
"It's not possible for me to comment on the other people mentioned in the articles, but for Niraj these are false accusations. Naturally Niraj owns shares in companies, but the UK, Belarus, India etc aren't off shore?" Ericcsen added.
Earlier in January this year, a CIJ report claimed that 55 Nepalese businessmen had parked huge sums of money in Swiss Banks by defying the law of the land.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU