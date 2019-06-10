France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

stands alongside in the fight against and terror financing, said French of State for Foreign Affairs, Lemoyne, during his official visit to on Monday.

Speaking on the recent designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist, the French told ANI, "The fight against is our priority. stands alongside in this fight and I think we must address different things - cybersecurity, for example, is crucial (so is) the fight against financing as I mentioned previously.

It's an everyday fight and I can say that we (India-France) have a strong relation in that field," he added.

and worked closely to get Azhar designated, especially after the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel in on February 14. A JeM rammed into a CRPF convoy in an explosive-laden vehicle, leading to the death of the Indian personnel.

Following this dastardly attack, India launched extensive diplomatic efforts to get Azhar designated as a global terrorist, which finally became a reality on May 1 when lifted its technical hold on a proposal introduced by the US, the UK, and France in the 1267 Committee of the

"France is very committed at an international level to fight against terrorism and financing terrorism...We also know that India is very committed and we're very happy about that. A conference will be held in which will show how the Indo-Pacific area is crucial to fight against the financing of terrorism," the said when asked about the (FATF) not being impressed with Pakistan's efforts in combating terror financing.

He also spoke about Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France for the meeting.

" and have a strong relationship personally and there's a lot of mutual respect," the minister said while outlining that Macron was "very happy" inviting Modi to France in August.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)