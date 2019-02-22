Former Punjab Police SP gets 10-year jail term in rape and corruption cases

-
Former Gurdaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Salwinder Singh was, on Thursday, awarded 10-years imprisonment in connection with a case of rape and corruption.
He has been sent to jail after pronouncement of the verdict.
In 2016, Singh had courted controversy after he claimed he was abducted by Pakistani terrorists who attacked Pathankot Airbase in January that year.
Salwinder, 55, was convicted by the Gurdaspur court on rape charges on February 15.
The rape case was registered against him in August 2016. Singh was also booked for bribery in August 2016.
