JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UNSC strongly condemns 'heinous and cowardly' Pulwama terror attack by JeM
Business Standard

Former Punjab Police SP gets 10-year jail term in rape and corruption cases

In 2016, Salwinder Singh had courted controversy after he claimed he was abducted by Pakistani terrorists who attacked Pathankot Airbase in January that year

ANI 

A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Former Gurdaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Salwinder Singh was, on Thursday, awarded 10-years imprisonment in connection with a case of rape and corruption.

He has been sent to jail after pronouncement of the verdict.

In 2016, Singh had courted controversy after he claimed he was abducted by Pakistani terrorists who attacked Pathankot Airbase in January that year.

Salwinder, 55, was convicted by the Gurdaspur court on rape charges on February 15.

The rape case was registered against him in August 2016. Singh was also booked for bribery in August 2016.
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 04:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements