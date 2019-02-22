Former Punjab Police SP gets 10-year jail term in rape and corruption cases

Former of Police (SP) was, on Thursday, awarded 10-years imprisonment in connection with a case of and corruption.

He has been sent to jail after pronouncement of the verdict.

In 2016, Singh had courted controversy after he claimed he was abducted by Pakistani terrorists who attacked Pathankot Airbase in January that year.

Salwinder, 55, was convicted by the court on charges on February 15.

The case was registered against him in August 2016. Singh was also booked for bribery in August 2016.