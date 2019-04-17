Cong-AAP alliance finalised, only 'fine-tuning' now, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now.

"We had a discussion with AAP, the AAP-Cong alliance is at its final stage. Only fine tuning is left for and talks are on for some other state," he said.

His comments come in the wake of a series of flip-flops by leaders of both parties over the past several weeks with and looking to seal an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. (JJP).

Sanjay Singh, however, denied any talk finalisation saying "in order to stop BJP we were ready for an alliance with Congress, but is not in a mood for any coalition. It is a matter of sadness, that even after so many efforts; Congress is not ready for any kind of compromise."

According to sources, the stalemate is triggered by Sonipat seat in Haryana, which they say Bhoopinder Singh Hooda is adamant on not conceding.

Sources said that on Wednesday met Congress in-charge of to take alliance talks forward in the state.

A final announcement has not been made on the alliance.

" wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in with Congress, we are ready even today," Chacko had earlier said on Friday regarding a possible tie-up with AAP.

On Monday had said while the doors of his party are open to an alliance with AAP, time is running out. Chief Minister hit back at Gandhi questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.

Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12 for all 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

