Misa Bharti 'wanted to chopping off Ram Kripal Yadav's hand'

Rashtriya (RJD) MP has said that she wanted to chop off Ram Kripal Yadav's hand when he joined the Bharatiya (BJP).

While addressing RJD workers at Vikram near on January 16, she said when she "heard that Yadav is joining the BJP, then I felt like chopping off his hand...I was so angry inside", reports in the said on Saturday.

Yadav, once considered close to and his family, joined the BJP in 2014. He contested and won the poll from Patliputra constituency of defeating RJD candidate Bharti.

Bharti, elder daughter of Lalu Prasad, said that she had great respect for Yadav but that respect was over after he joined the saffron party and stood with Sushil Kumar Modi, a of

Doctor-turned-politician Bharti is likely to contest the from the same seat again.

