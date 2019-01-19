Misa Bharti 'wanted to chopping off Ram Kripal Yadav's hand'

-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti has said that she wanted to chop off Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav's hand when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While addressing RJD workers at Vikram near Patna on January 16, she said when she "heard that Yadav is joining the BJP, then I felt like chopping off his hand...I was so angry inside", reports in the local media said on Saturday.
Yadav, once considered close to Lalu Prasad and his family, joined the BJP in 2014. He contested and won the Lok Sabha poll from Patliputra constituency of Bihar defeating RJD candidate Bharti.
Bharti, elder daughter of Lalu Prasad, said that she had great respect for Yadav but that respect was over after he joined the saffron party and stood with Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
Doctor-turned-politician Bharti is likely to contest the general elections from the same seat again.
