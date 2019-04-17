Remote villagers in Arunachal Pradesh voted for the first time

People of Gyapin, a remote village in Kumey district, voted for the first time in their own village, in the history of elections in India, during the first phase of polling on April 11.

Electoral officers with the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, which is deployed on India- border for border security and management duty in the state, helped to ensure voting in the village.

The village is covered with thick undergrowth and subtropical forests and the nearest road connectivity to the village is about 45 kilometres from village panchayat Parsi Parlo.

The only access to the village is available through foot track of around 10 to 15 kilometres, 25 kilometres of hill climb and 10 kilometres of downhill slope through mountainous jungles.

There are only 346 voters in the village, out of which most of the families have migrated to Itanagar and population mainly consists of floating numbers in the village.

The polling party escorted by the ITBP walked for 6 days to cover total 90 kilometres with many motivated ITBP jawans and local youth. And only after 3 days of voting, the polling party was able to reach back to submit the EVM at the village panchayat.

However, people casting votes in their village for the first time voted will full enthusiasm.

