Four JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Four suspected (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran's Litter area in the district, the police said on Friday.

"In the encounter, two listed terrorists and two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who had recently deserted and become members of the proscribed terrorist organisation were killed," the police said in a release.

The dead have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie, Imran Ahmad Bhat, were a resident of Pulwama while was a resident of the district.

According to the police records, Ashiq Hussain had a history of terror-related crimes and was part of a group involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area. Imran Bhat was also involved in several terror attacks on security establishments in the area.

"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the police added.

Based on a credible input, the security forces had launched a cordon and following which the terrorists who were hiding in the area, started firing on the The forces retaliated which led to an encounter between the two.

The security forces urged the general public to cooperate with them and vacate the area until it is completely sanitized and is cleared of all explosive material.

