Centre gives three month extension to cabinet secretary PK Sinha

The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha by another three months.
The 31st chief secretary of India, Sinha's tenure was coming to an end on June 12.
This is Sinha's third extension till date after two extensions for a year each in 2017 and 2018.
A 1977-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Sinha, was chosen by the Modi administration in 2015 for the post of Cabinet Secretary initially for two years.
