Kerala Social Welfare Minister meets Irani, discusses 'Smart Anganwadis'

of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja on Friday met Union Women and Child Development here to discuss the establishment of 'smart anganwadis' in the state.

According to the minister, these smart anganwadis will be useful in prioritising the physical and mental growth of children.

"Earlier, the (CDC) of had submitted a report to government regarding the establishment of 'model anganwadis' across the state," she said.

"During the meeting with Irani, we have discussed the impact of such advanced facilities that would bring in the personality development of children," she said.

has extended her support to the plan and also opined that such plans should be implemented across the country, she added.

"I have requested the to release the fund -- Rs 1.83 crore, which has been pending against the period of 2018-19, for the working of training centres in the state. I have also requested her to provide more funds for the proper functioning of the training programmes in the state."

"Further, I urged to allocate more fund to renovate and establish more shelter homes for women in the state," Shailaja said.

today, the minister also met Health and Family Welfare Dr

