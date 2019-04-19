Four killed, one injured after truck hit them in Mumbai's Vikhroli

Four people were killed and one other sustained critical injuries after they were hit by a truck at Surya Nagar Road in Mumbai's on Thursday, police said. The was arrested.

"While taking a turn, a ration truck got toppled due to under construction work of a manhole. The four people, who were standing on the spot, were hit by the truck and later succumbed to their injuries. One more person sustained injuries in the incident," said of police, Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

The deceased were identified as (32), Vishal (22), (42), and Chandrashekar (40). Chand Hassan Sheikh, who sustained injuries, is being treated at

The accident occurred at 11.45 pm on Thursday. An eyewitness told ANI: "I heard people were shouting. When I reached the spot, I saw five people have met with an accident. They all were taken to the hospital, but three of them died on the spot."

"The accident happened as the Municipal Corporation did not do its work properly. The manhole was not filled properly," he added.

An FIR has been registered in the case and police are investigating if the was drunk.

