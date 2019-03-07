French envoy hosts second batch of Club Young Leaders India-France

The Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler on Wednesday hosted the second batch of the Club Young Leaders India-France, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron during his State visit to India a year ago.
The Club brings together 13 individuals, from various parts of the country, who have proved themselves in their respective fields, such as digital affairs, business, cuisine, journalism, architecture, services industry, research etc.
The 2019 batch includes, Sridevi Raghavan, founder of Amelio, Rohan Ganapathy, who works on innovative solutions for rocket propulsion systems; Priyam Chatterjee, a France-trained chef known for his experimental cuisine restaurant in Delhi; Ananta Ganjoo, an architect who has worked on leading urbanization and community regeneration projects; Ritesh Agarwal, who launched the Oyo Rooms hotel aggregator network; Apar Gupta, a lawyer and co-founder of Internet Freedom Foundation.
Congratulating the new batch, Ziegler, said, "They were chosen to be a part of this Club because they are the future of India. India and France are two pluralists, liberal democracies - which know what lies behind our choice of India."
Elaborating further he said, "Our countries share a number of common traits, which makes our exchanges simple, natural and warm. I am sure that the 2018 batch of Club Young Leaders India-France, which went to France last autumn, will be able to vouch for this!"
The 2019 batch will be invited to Paris for a week-long visit in October. Their programme will be drawn up by the Embassy of France in India along with Campus France.
The Club Young Leaders India-France programme is spearheaded by the Embassy of France in India. The Club's study trip in France is organised by Campus France and financed by the following companies: EDF, SNCF, Total, Dassault, Naval Groupe, Thales, Vicat.
The Embassy and its Consulates General give preferential treatment to Young Leaders in various matters, such as follow-up on their projects by the competent departments of Team France in India, such as Business France, the Institut Français, the Regional Economic Service, and the French Development Agency (AFD).
