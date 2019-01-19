Misa Bharti felt like chopping off Ram Kripal Yadav's hands when he joined BJP

RJD Lalu Prasad's daughter said that she felt like chopping off Ram Yadav's hands when she heard the news of him joining the BJP.

"He (Ram Yadav) used to cut chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands from the same chaff cutting machine," Bharti said while addressing a gathering in Patna's Bikram area on January 16.

Yadav was earlier a member of the In 2014, he resigned from his party post and joined BJP. In 2014 general election, he won the Patliputra seat by defeating Bharti.

Speaking at the event, Bharti said she is now confident of her win this time as she didn't get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls.

