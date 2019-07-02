From 'Captain Marvel,' to 'Shazam', here are music composers uniting for Comic-Con Panel

A number of music composers are uniting for the Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several composers including Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Syfy's Krypton), Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam!, Hellboy), Sherri Chung (The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl), Blake Neely (Batwoman and The CW's The Flash) and Christopher Lennertz (Amazon's The Boys, ABC's Agent Carter) will gather at the non-profit multi-genre and comic convention held annually in San Diego, California, United States.

The panel of the composers will be moderated by 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' composer Michael Giacchino.

The panel will be sponsored by ASCAP and is produced by Costa Communications, the marketing, events and PR firm which represented all of the Oscar-nominated scores last year.

The Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel will be held on July 18 and is expected to stretch till July 21.

.

