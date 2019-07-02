Karlie Kloss cuts ties with Victoria's Secret

One of the most popular models, Karlie Kloss, associated with Victoria's Secret since 2015 has cut all ties with the brand as it goes against her feminist views.

Explaining her decision to quit the popular lingerie company, Kloss said, "The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," reported E! News.

Kloss was in the middle of studying feminist theory at New York University and was beginning to put the lessons into action.

"I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image, I put out to the world," Kloss explained.

She also said that in the past she "was fearful" that she would miss out on a job or lose a position if she "did not want to something. However, she said, the decision to quit the job has proved the opposite.

The star shares, "If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers. And I earned more respect for myself. Only now do I have the confidence to stand tall--all 6ft 2in of me--and know the power of my voice.

