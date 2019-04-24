FYERS launches School of Stocks for Traders

The firm launches for Traders. The platform will help in educating readers on the Indian capital markets, trading & amp; investments.

It's an education platform which is available for free and will be regularly updated with fresh content to help people constantly learn and explore the capital markets.

The platform is committed to help increase the knowledge about trading & amp; investments and the goal is to help people understand all the important concepts from ground-up. The material is structured in modules and chapters. One can get a brief understanding of what you're going to learn beforehand by reading the description mentioned in the table of contents. While reading, if you want to bookmark or mark a reference to any particular section on School Of Stocks, click on any lesson, paragraph or sub-heading to generate a unique URL (link).

The idea of this platform is to simplify what is perceived as a very complicated subject. If you want to discuss or clarify any topics, you can always interact with the team in the comments section of the relevant modules.

"We are passionate about this endeavour as this will help increase financial literacy with a focus on educating readers on the Indian capital markets, trading & investments", said Tejas Khoday, & amp; CEO,

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)