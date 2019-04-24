US Freedom Capital and Genesis Eduventure discuss foreign education

On April 14, 2019 experts from partnered with an educational institution named Eduventure to speak to families throughout on US permanent residency and foreign

This was the first collaborative seminar between the two organizations, which attracted several parents and their children, keen on exploring higher at a lower cost and career in the US.

The partners introduced a US permanent residency program colloquially known as EB-5. This program provides the fastest and most comfortable path to US green cards and has been in existence since 1991. The EB-5 Investor Visa Program, as explained by CEO, Stanley Bradshaw, provides great advantages to families looking to settle abroad in the US, including:

* Green cards for individuals and their families

* No lottery and no employer sponsorship

* Ability to live and work anywhere in the U.S.

* Access to cheaper university tuition for children

"One of the most important advantages of this program is that it allows your children to receive a world-class at one third the tuition costs. This is important because the US ranks as a in education, with its universities being the top in medicine, engineering, economics, and various other sciences. Giving one's child access to such a superior education is the foundation for their success", emphasized of Group of Companies, Dr

Ankit Bhandari, of US Freedom Capital, India, went on to address how the EB-5 program takes care of many challenges faced by H-1B holders. The H-1B visa, otherwise known as the professional working visa, has become increasingly more difficult to acquire and comes with many limitations. For example, the professional working visa (H-1B) holder's future in the US is dependent upon employer sponsorship and is entirely based on a lottery system. "EB-5 provides the perfect solution by giving individuals complete freedom live and work anywhere in the US, without dependency on their employer," said Bhandari.

