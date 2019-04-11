TDP writes CEO against YSRCP

-
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chief electoral officer (CEO) against YSRCP leaders, accusing them of indulging in acts of violence.
The complaint came amid the murder of TDP leader S Bhaskar Reddy at Tadipatri in Anantapuram.
In a letter to the CEO, the party accused the YSRCP leaders of disturbing law and order situation while polling was on.
"A number of complaints are being received from the contesting candidates, chief election agents, and the media that at several polling stations the YSRCP leaders, election agents, and polling agents have resorted to violence and obstruction to polling process," the letter added.
The letter further said: "There is a lot of violence in Kadapa, Ananthapur, and Kurnool and Nellore districts. Unfortunately, YSRCP workers have killed TDP leader Sidha Bhaskar Reddy in Veerapuram village of Tadipatri constituency in Ananthapur district."
TDP has also attached a list of polling stations where EVMs and other polling materials were damaged by YSRCP supporters during the polling.
