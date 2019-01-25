Gadkari to inaugurate cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on Jan 27

-
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari will on Sunday inaugurate four-lane cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa.
The Rs 600-crore bridge will be thrown open for the public use from January 29, but two and three wheelers will not be allowed on this bridge.
According to officials, the 5-km bridge will support and sustain burgeoning traffic in Panjim. It will facilitate routing of Mumbai bound traffic coming in from Bengaluru via Ponda route and Old Goa towards NH-17, bypassing the main Panjim city.
The bridge will also help overcome the bottlenecks caused at Panaji KTC circle, and Panaji entrance, the route which is currently being used by local traffic as well as NH-17 bound traffic.
About 66,000 vehicles use this route every day, leading to hours of congestion, especially during the peak tourist season in Goa. The bridge will also be an aesthetically pleasing landmark for the development of tourism in the state, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
