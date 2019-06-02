Germany: SPD chief Andrea Nahles resigns

The of Germany's (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced her intent to resign from her post on Sunday.

Nahles said that she'll step down as the SPD on Monday, and submit her resignation on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

"The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties," the SPD stated.

"I sincerely hope that you will be able to rebuild trust and mutual respect, and thus find people who can support you with all their might. Our country needs a strong SPD!" a statement issued by her read.

This comes after the SPD's poor performance in the recently concluded European

Nahles became the first woman to head the SPD in April last year.

