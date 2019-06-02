4 injured after cruise liner smashes into Venice dock

At least four people were wounded after a cruise liner smashed into a in Venice's canal on Sunday.

The ship has since been identified as MSC Opera, according to Sputnik. The vessel reportedly lost control, leading to the incident.

The hull of the 275-meter-long ship was damaged when the incident occurred. Videos posted by show that the ship blared its horns to warn bystanders as it ploughed into the

The vessel was built in 2004 and had the capacity to carry 2,679 passengers.

