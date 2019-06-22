Ghaziabad: Man arrested for posing as under-training Captain of Indian Navy

arrested a man for posing as an under-training of the at the station on Saturday.

The man, hailing from Fatehpur in UP, strode into the police station wearing the uniform of a while of Police, City was in the premises.

He started throwing his weight around in the police station and demanded his work be carried out at the earliest.

The other officials at the police station developed some doubts regarding his credentials, and they started questioning him.

The questioning revealed that the man was not an or in any way related to the and was only pretending to be one.

"Being suspicious we asked him to show his documents which turned out to be fake. He came to station with locals to show that he is an Questioning revealed that he was not a Navy but was just posing to be one," told ANI.

The police have registered a case against the man for impersonating an officer from the armed forces and are questioning him further to find out more details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)