V Vijayasai Reddy appointed Special Representative of Andhra government at AP Bhavan

-
ALSO READ
Elections just 36 hours away, these are last moments of evil rule: Jaganmohan Reddy
YSR Congress defers first list of candidates
Delete 60 lakh duplicate votes, conduct LS polls in Telangana and AP on same day: Jagan Reddy to CEC
INS-CVoter exit poll predicts 14 seats for TDP, gives 11 to YSR
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Andhra Governor, accuses CM Naidu of removing names from voters' list
-
Andhra Pradesh government has appointed the senior leader of YSR Congress party and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy as "Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan, New Delhi" with immediate effect on Saturday.
He shall be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.
Reddy is also the YSRCP parliamentary party leader.
YSRCP won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.
The party also stormed to power in the state as well by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU