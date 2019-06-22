JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

South Africa still keeping their semi-finals hope alive
Business Standard

V Vijayasai Reddy appointed Special Representative of Andhra government at AP Bhavan

ANI  |  General News 

Andhra Pradesh government has appointed the senior leader of YSR Congress party and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy as "Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh at AP Bhavan, New Delhi" with immediate effect on Saturday.

He shall be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Reddy is also the YSRCP parliamentary party leader.

YSRCP won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The party also stormed to power in the state as well by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 21:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU