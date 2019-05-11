The newly refurbished Oceania Insignia sails to the shores of India

newly refurbished Insignia arrived in after visiting Cochin, and in as part of her 180 days around the world cruise. The first ship to debut the dramatic new enhancements undertaken as part of the ambitious initiative, Insignia guests will travel through the Pacific and Asia, as well as cruising through the Middle-East, and American regions.

In addition to the sweeping array of dramatic enhancements, has chosen to elevate its guest experience to new levels through new dining experiences and re-imagined menus, allowing guests to savour the finest cuisine at SeaTM, as well as in-depth destination exploration.

In 2018, announced its initiative, a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements designed to elevate every facet of the guest experience. The first initiative to be undertaken is the $100 million re-inspiration of the line's four 684-guest (Regatta, Insignia, Sirena, and Nautica) that will result in four better than new Each will emerge from the re-inspiration process with 342 brand new suites and staterooms, and stunning new decor in the restaurants, lounges and bars, inspired by the line's 450 ports of call.

Insignia was the first to debut on 7th December 2018, followed by Sirena in May 2019, Regatta in September 2019, and Nautica in June 2020.

" will be the most extensive and comprehensive suite of product and guest service enhancements that we have ever undertaken," said Bob Binder, of Oceania Cruises.

"Our Regatta-Class are like second homes to our loyal guests and travel partners. They do not build ships like these anymore, which is why this re-inspiration project is such an important milestone in our company's 15-year history. We are maintaining the intimate surroundings and personal attention that our guests love, while at the same time, setting a new standard of style and elegance for small ship cruising. We have opened a new chapter, innovating in every way as we look to the future and the way our guests want to travel. We cannot wait for our 'new' ships to launch", he added.

At the helm of the dramatic refurbishment is Studio DADO, a Miami-based design and concept studio specializing in luxury residential and hospitality design.

With the line's acclaimed Marina and Riviera as their muses, Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, and Sirena will feature richly appointed and stylish new interiors that showcase the best of residential design. Furnishings from Baker and along with fabrics from Rubelli and will adorn the public spaces, with new richly-hued custom-milled carpets lining the floors.

Effortless style in an elegant atmosphere will be the defining characteristics of the reception hall and upper hall. A sparkling new grand staircase framed by intricate railings and balustrades inset with crystal accents will welcome guests onboard. Overhead, a crowning grand chandelier adorned with hanging pieces of smoked and hand-painted glass will set the space aglow.

The grand dining room will feature buttery soft cream leather dining chairs accented with metallic bronze threading to catch the light from the stunning new crystal chandelier, which will be the room's defining centrepiece.

Martinis become new with a palette inspired by the stunning coastline of Santorini featuring hues of deep Grecian blue, Sienna and chocolate browns, and stately pewter. Silver-white marble and tobacco quartz will accent the bar while the trademark walnut panelling adds lustre and whispers of familiarity.

Wanting guests to feel at home while away from home, the luxurious brand new staterooms and suites will be lighter, brighter, and even more spacious. Stripped down to their studs, every ounce of the re-inspired accommodations will be modernized, featuring custom-crafted furnishings, exotic stone and polished wood finishes, and accessories, creating a harmonious celebration of style and comfort.

For convenience, USB ports will be incorporated in each of the staterooms, as well as a state-of-the-art television system with movies on demand in multiple-languages, live stations and a program guide, plus itinerary information and weather updates.

Every fixture and surface of the bathrooms will be new, with fixtures, perfect lighting, lavish vanities, and chic glass shower enclosures. Penthouse, Vista, and Owner's Suites bathrooms become true luxury retreats, offering more space outfitted with Carrara marble, polished granite, and sleek onyx.

$100 million dollars

1,368 new suites and staterooms

1,400 new marble bathrooms

8,000 new light fixtures

12,000 new sofas and chairs

1,000 plus artisans and craftsmen

Four re-inspired ships

