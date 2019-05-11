Saikrishna & Associates opens Mumbai Office

Saikrishna & Associates, the and based IP, TMT and general practice firm have established its office with a team led by Thomas who until recently was Senior Vice President, litigation, at Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, joined Saikrishna & Associates as the lead for the firm's office on 1st April 2019.

The team which will be housed at at Nariman Point, includes Tanvi Sinha, Associate and Associate Manas Gaur. The current bench strength of the firm at Mumbai is seven professionals and support staff.

"I am delighted Thomas has joined us to lead our Mumbai office. The office will allow our firm to leverage its substantial talent and ability in Mumbai. The new office will deliver value to our clients in Mumbai and this fulfils our long-standing aim to establish strong and advisory presence in Mumbai", said Saikrishna Rajagopal,

"Thomas and Tanvi bring considerable experience and expertise to the table, particularly for our After adding strong non-IP practices on the Anti-Trust and Corporate side, this expansion is the next step to establish the firm on a national scale", he added.

"Saikrishna & Associates has established itself as a standout brand in the IP, TMT and allied sectors. I have known Sai and Ameet [Datta] for some time now and this move is very organic for me. I have worked with firms for most of my career but heading different portfolios in-house has given me a deeper understanding of client commercial expectations, which I am sure will now aid me to serve clients more holistically. I am confident that the firm will rapidly mark its presence and keenly look forward to working closely with our clients based in Mumbai", said

