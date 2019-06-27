Goa: 1 arrested for raping minor girl

Old Goa Police on Thursday arrested a man, named Mohammed Rafik Patel, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Mohammed Rafik Patel, 31, is a resident of Curca, Tiswadi. He hails from Haveri in Karnataka.

The original complaint was forwarded by police station from south Goa wherein during investigation of a kidnapping crime the victim girl had stated that in the month of November 2018 the accused person had called her at his residence at Kalapur, Tiswadi and had forceful sexual intercourse due to which she is currently pregnant and after knowing about the pregnancy the accused stopped being in contact with her.

The accused was in friendly terms with the victim's family.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi informed that after receiving the complaint, police immediately registered the FIR under Section 376 Indian Penal Code (IPC), 8(2) of Goa Children's Act and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused was immediately arrested within two hours of registration of crime and has been remanded to five days police custody.

Further investigation is currently underway.

