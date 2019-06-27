Intoxicated police personnel rapes minor, nabbed

A police jawan, who was at large after allegedly raping a minor in Narsinghpur, has been nabbed, police said on Thursday.

"The accused is a police jawan of the sixth Battalion posted at police lines in Narsinghpur. He was intoxicated when he committed the crime," Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurukaran Singh told media persons.

"We have collected the evidence and requested to set-up a fast track court," he added.

The minor was raped on June 24, following which a complaint was filed in this regard.

