Goa: BJP loses Parrikar's Panaji Assembly seat to Congress

Congress' Atanasio Monserratte on Thursday wrested Assembly seat, held by the late Manohar Parrikar, from the BJP and with a margin of over 1,775 votes in the by-poll held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The Assembly seat became vacant after the demise of former Manohar Parrikar, who held the seat for nearly two-and-a-half decades since 1994.

The BJP had fielded to retain the seat.

Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 12 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from (MGP), of the Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house till now.

