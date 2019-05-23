Lok Sabha results 2019: BJP leading in 9 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh

Early trends in eleven seats in show the (BJP) leading in nine seats while has taken the lead in two.

Gomati Sai from the BJP is leading from Raigarh seat while the party candidate is running in front from the Raipur seat.

BJP candidates from Sarguja, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Kanker, Korba and Rajnandgaon are also racing ahead.

The (INC) on the other hand has managed to secure a lead in Bastar and Mahasamund constituencies.

In 2014, BJP emerged as the winning party in the state by sweeping 10 out of the 11 seats, and INC winning only the Durg seat.

had managed to wrest from BJP in the Assembly elections held in 2018 and had formed government easily after winning 68 of the 90 seats.

The polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 8040 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

As of 11.30 am, NDA is leading in 334 seats while UPA in 103. SP-BSP and other parties are leading in 105 seats across the country.

