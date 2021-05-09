Odisha reports 10,635 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths

-
Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said.
The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,161. As many as 7,664 COVID-infected patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,39,322.
According to the official health bulletin, the state has 93,287 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 1,05,17,838.
In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government took stricter measures on Wednesday and imposed a 14-day lockdown starting today till 5 am of May 19. As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm.
