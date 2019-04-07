GoAir denies stopping Preity Zinta from boarding its flights

-
ALSO READ
'Bhaiaji Superhit': An obsolete, tedious rom-com (IANS Review, Rating: **)
Fauzia Arshi's 'Bhaiaji Superhitt' set to hit theaters today
Dharmendra prays for success of Sunny's film
Bhaiaji Superhit Is goofy zany outrageous fun (Movie Review ***)
I focus more on character than genre: Sunny Deol
-
GoAir on Saturday denied reports of stopping actor Preity Zinta from boarding its flights.
"Sections of the media have reported malicious and factually incorrect story that is false, fabricated and without any basis stating that 'Preity Zinta was stopped from boarding GoAir flight'," read a statement issued by the airline.
GoAir has "strongly and completely" denied any such action.
"Contrary to the reportage, all the facts-on-ground clearly show that Preity Zinta had a smooth flight Mumbai to Chandigarh GoAir G8-381 on Saturday (March 30). Further, on April 2, she also booked herself on a return flight G8 382 from Chandigarh to Mumbai but did not show up. This clearly demonstrates that sections of media have reported mischievously and without verifying the facts with GoAir," the statement read.
It may be noted that the airline is owned by Preity's former boyfriend Ness Wadia.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU