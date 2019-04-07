Rajiv Kumar's comments violate MCC norms: Election Commission

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the of has written a letter to Aayog over his remarks on NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) scheme, stating that the comments violate norms prescribed under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"The Commission has considered your reply and has not found the same to be satisfactory," said Narendra N. Butolia, Principal Secretary,

"The spirit of Model Code of Conduct requires all public servants to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, not to either engage in or appear to engage in any activity that disturbs or appears to disturb the level playing field of conduct of election or creates doubts in the minds of the stakeholders about integrity of the electoral process," Butolia added.

He shared that the Commission has come to the conclusion that Kumar's comments "violate the MCC norms."

"The Commission has therefore decided to convey its displeasure to you for your comments and expects that you shall exercise caution in future," he added.

On March 25, when announced the scheme, Kumar had slammed the Grand Old Party of for making "false promises" to win elections.

" has promised scheme of minimum income guarantee without thinking of its impact on the economy," he tweeted.

"The scheme if implemented will take the country "four steps backwards". can say and do anything to win elections," he added.

Rahul had announced that under the scheme, 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if comes to power.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

