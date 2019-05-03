Goalie David de Gea's will play for Manchester United: Manager Solskjaer

Manchester United's has supported David de Gea, who has been headlining news for all the wrong reasons, and has confirmed that he will play for the team in the next against Huddersfield.

"I would think so, yeah, or he will play. He's been fantastic this season. Towards the end now he's been in headlines for the wrong reasons but he has to deal with that," goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying on Friday.

"The goalkeeping department is fantastic, with Emilio [Alvarez], Sergio, Lee [Grant] and David, they've been such a tight-knit group. They've experienced better times than just now but he's ready for Sunday," he added.

De Gea has been a four-time of the year for Manchester United and has been a very for the club over the past few years.

The has been going through a rough patch lately but Solskjaer opined that the whole team has faith in the 28-year-old

"What we discuss we don't need to tell everyone if it's positive or negative. David's confident and looking forward to the next two games, he wants to prove how good a he is," Solskjaer said.

"The performances over the years, David's got all my confidence," he added.

A reliable De Gea has seen his position being called into question after committing a few mistakes. Lionel Messi's strike slipped through him in quarter-finals and he conceded goals four times at Everton.

United are three points adrift of the fourth-placed Chelsea in the standings and they next take on Huddersfield on May 5.

