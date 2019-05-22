Google brings Dark Mode to Calendar

has extended Dark Mode to its Calendar and Keep apps on

As announced on the official blog, the popular Dark Mode can be enabled through Settings in Calendar and Keep app. However, the apps need to be in their latest version to support the feature.

The popular Dark Mode switches an app interface to the black theme which is easy on the eyes and consumes lesser battery. The feature will be made available through a gradual rollout starting this week.

