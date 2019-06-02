Guv orders reallocation of AP govt buildings to T'gana

In a significant development, E S L ordered re-allocation of all government buildings here that were earmarked for Andhra Pradesh at the time of its bifurcation in 2014, to government.

Since the AP government was functioning from its capital Amaravati, the official buildings allocated to it were lying vacant, an official release said.

and Narasimhan issued orders reallocating the buildings to the newly carved out state in accordance with the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 following the consent given by the Chief Ministers of the two neighbouring states, it said.

At the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, government buildings in were allocated equally to the two state governments.

However, the AP government was paying and other maintenance costs of the buildings though it was not utilising them.

The order was issued as per Section 8 of the APRA, 2014, after the two Chief Ministers - Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao consented to the re-allocation of the buildings.

remains the common capital of AP and till June 1, 2024 as per the APRA, 2014.

The release said most of the buildings were in a "dilapidated condition" since they were not utilised.

Two buildings, one for the police and another for other department offices would be earmarked in for use by the AP government, it added.

Welcoming the Governor's orders, K Chandrasekhar Rao termed it as an "auspicious sign."



"It is a welcome and auspicious sign that both the state governments have decided to move forward with mutual good will and fraternity with people's welfare in mind and development of both the states as the main aim," Rao said.

Since the buildings were not utilised they were in a dilapidated state.

Against this backdrop, the on Sunday urged the to re-allocate the office buildings given to the AP government.

Rao said his aim, ambition and effort would be to see to it that both the states develop with its people living in peace and prosperity and all the issues between the two states be amicably solved.

