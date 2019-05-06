Greenlight Planet's solar fans to keep rural India cool this summer

Greenlight Planet, an organization that designs, distributes and finances solar home products has recently launched the Fan, a portable

While the country braces for the hottest year since 1901, this model provides powerful airflow for grid-like cooling, striking the perfect balance between performance, durability, and affordability.

For ten years, Greenlight Planet has been focused on developing affordable and durable solar powered lighting solutions for under-electrified households and businesses around the world. In that time period, the company's product range has expanded, from simple task lighting, to keep up with changing consumer needs.

"Our products have evolved from simple lighting to more sophisticated appliances. Responding to our consumers' increasing dependency on and desire for entertainment options, we incorporated mobile charging in our products and developed a solar-powered radio. The solar-powered similarly came from customer requests for a solar powered solution to provide relief in hot climates", said Sahil Khanna, Leader for Greenlight Planet's

Coupled with Greenlight Planet's commitment to reliable, high-quality after-sales service, the portable Sun King is, by far, the most reliable solar-powered table fan available in the market today. Its unique brushless motor affords a longer lifespan than those with a brushed motor extending the average life of a fan of its size by an additional three years.

Powered by a 20W solar panel, the battery and motor in the Sun King Fan are designed to support more than 20,000 hours of continuous use over its lifetime. A single sunny day's charge can sustain the fan for 18 continuous hours, and its intuitive interface allows the user to select from three-speed modes: turbo, normal and low power. The Sun King Fan also features a solar charging meter and a programmable timer to run the fan for 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

This new innovation is competitively priced at Rs 5999, and it is available for purchase through an extensive set of and, with financing, through some of the largest microfinance institutions in

"As we expand into lifestyle appliances, we envision an where every rural home is powered by a high-quality and durable Sun King solar home solution," added Sahil.

