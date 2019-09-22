JUST IN
Gujarat: IMD issues alert for fishermen

ANI  |  General News 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours.

A depression over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast has moved west-northwest-wards. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the IMD in a statement.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into east-central and adjoining north-east the Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 19:45 IST

