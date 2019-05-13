Gurdaspur: Sunny Deol's convoy meets with accident, 3 vehicles mangled

-
-
Three vehicles were damaged after a convoy of actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency Sunny Deol met with an accident at Sohal village here on Monday.
Sunny's convoy collided with the vehicles, which were coming from the opposite side of the road of Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway. However, no casualties were reported.
Sunny is pitted against Congress' Sunil Jakhar, who is the sitting MP from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat.
Jakhar had won from the constituency in the last year's bye-elections following the death of actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna.
Gurdaspur is one of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab that will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
