JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Great Learning launches new programs in DevOps and Full Stack Development

BJP accuses Cong of violating MCC by shaking 'hands' near polling booth
Business Standard

Gurdaspur: Sunny Deol's convoy meets with accident, 3 vehicles mangled

ANI  |  General News 

Three vehicles were damaged after a convoy of actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency Sunny Deol met with an accident at Sohal village here on Monday.

Sunny's convoy collided with the vehicles, which were coming from the opposite side of the road of Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway. However, no casualties were reported.

Sunny is pitted against Congress' Sunil Jakhar, who is the sitting MP from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat.

Jakhar had won from the constituency in the last year's bye-elections following the death of actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna.

Gurdaspur is one of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab that will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU