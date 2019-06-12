Guru Nanak anniversary: Committees meet Pak High Commission for Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to Pak

A delegation of the Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and met officials at the High Commission regarding the organization of Kirtan Yatra from to on the 550th birth

Talking to media after meeting Saiyed Haider Shah, the of Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The Delhi Sikh committee, Shiromani Gurudwara Committee, (Amritsar Takht), and will jointly lead a Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to in The Kirtan Yatra will commence from November 2 to 5."

The Delhi Committee expressed happiness that despite tensions in both the countries, there is great enthusiasm regarding the participation of and his counterpart in Kirtans on the occasion.

He said that we also thank the governments of both countries for preparing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, of Management Committee, said, "I met and they have listened very well to my request."

He said, "We have sought permission from Pakistan to let our Kirtan Yatra enter in the country. We also requested visas for at least 500 and more than 1000 pilgrims from July to October."

Kalka said, "The main event of Prakash Parva will be celebrated in Gurudwara and Karupur Sahib from November 10 to 12 after the completion of the Kirtan Yatra.

"We have requested for a meeting between the Delhi Sikh committee and with the Pakistan Gurudwara Management Committee," he added.

