Indian Embassy organises Sikh devotional music programme in Maryland

Kicking of celebrations to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Dev, the here, in association with various US-based Sikh organisations and Gurdwaras, organised a Sikh devotional music programme (Gurbani Sangeet) on Saturday (local time).

A press statement released by the on Sunday informed that the ceremony was attended by over 200 members of the Indian community, media, think tanks and local government officials, and was held at auditorium in

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, of to the Harsh Vardhan highlighted several key decisions taken by the to honour Dev's 550th Birth Anniversary, such as development of Kartarpur in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, development of Sultanpuri Lodhi as a Heritage town, establishment of a centre for interfaith studies at Dev University, among others.

"Guru ji was also a great organiser, setting up a network of congregations wherever he travelled. Planning ahead, he purchased land to establish Kartarpur, and it was to Kartarpur that he returned after the travels - here he set up the daily routine of the Sikh congregation - kirtan (daily prayers), katha (exposition of ideas) and langar (community meal)," said.

"Through his life, travels and teachings Guru called for an egalitarian social order, equality for all human beings, compassion, questioning of rituals and dogma through reasoning and sincerity towards an eventual realisation of the eternal universal truth. It is truly a philosophy and legacy that we must celebrate and recount to our younger and future generations," the added.

Highlighting the role of five lakh strong influential Sikh communities in the US, stated, "Embassy and our Consulates in the U.S. have chalked out a calendar of activities including musical concerts, seminars, and interfaith events through the year."

Musicians including Bhai Baldeep Singh accompanied by an ensemble of talented instrumentalists held the audience captive through mystical hymns of Guru Nanak Dev, the said.

