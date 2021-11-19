Guru Nanak Dev symbol of justice, righteousness, compassion: Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Friday said Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion. Photo: ANI

Extending greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 552nd Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, Union Home Minister on Friday said Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion and his teachings inspire the countrymen for the welfare of the people.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion. His teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people," tweeted Shah.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Born in 1469 in Talwandi, Pakistan, Sri Guru Nanak Dev spread the message of 'Ik Onkar', meaning 'One God' who dwells in every one of his creations and constitutes the eternal truth.

