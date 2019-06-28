Gurugram: Person who drags toll tax staff on bonnet arrested

A person who dragged a Gurugram Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee on the bonnet of his speeding car on Thursday was arrested.

In a bizarre incident, a toll tax employee was dragged on a car's bonnet in Gurugram. The driver kept on speeding the car with the employee holding on to the bonnet for a few meters. The employee then got down from the bonnet and along with other personnel tried to stop the car, but the driver managed to flee.

However, the entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the facility. Earlier, police have filed a report and have initiated an investigation in the matter.

"An investigation is underway, legal action will be taken and accused will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurugram, Shamsher Singh had said.

This is the second incident at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in a week. Earlier on Friday, a female toll plaza employee was hit by a car driver. The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the toll, the driver broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee.

