4 arrested after man shot dead in Odisha

State police arrested four people in connection with the murder of Amit Dal who was shot dead outside his office on Monday, Ashwin Mohanty, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharsuguda said.

"We have arrested two people who murdered Amit Dal, along with two others who have helped them. We have also received information regarding the prime accused and we will catch him early," Mohanty told reporters here on Thursday.

Mohanty added that the police recovered three guns and several rounds of ammunition along with other evidence during the arrest.

Earlier on Monday, Dal was playing cards with his friends in front of his office situated near the Brajrajnagar bus stand when three rounds from a country-made pistol were fired at him around 8:10 pm on Monday.

His friends and other people at the spot tried to nab the criminals but they escaped leaving the bike and pistol behind.

Dal sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and stomach. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and from there referred to Bhubaneswar. But he died on the way.

