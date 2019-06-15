'Ridiculous', says Telangana Oppn after KCR skips NITI Aayog meeting

Opposition in Telangana on Saturday said K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to not attend the Aayog meeting in today was a "ridiculous act".

Speaking to ANI, Senior in Telangana Hanumantha Rao, said, "Not attending Aayog meet by Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao is a very ridiculous act. It is a platform provided to ask and tell the centre the current status of the state and that could help to gain more funds for the development of the state. reorganisation bill is pending, so is Biyyaram steel plant issue. And the promise of sanctioning a university is also pending."

Rao maintained that though somewhere, it was obvious that would not attend the meeting, KCR should have attended it as Telangana needs more development in the state, which can be achieved with the assistance of the central government.

"Relation of with the NDA government is very troublesome from the very start, so that is a justified reason for her not attending the meet, but why hasn't KCR attended the meet? People of Telangana need more development, that can be achieved with the assistance of the central government," the said.

Echoing similar sentiments, said it was quite unfortunate that Chief Ministers of two states - Telangana and - did not attend the meet chaired by Narendra Modi, in which critical decisions on farm distress, drought and security were tabled to be discussed.

"It is quite unfortunate that despite sending invitations to all the Ministers, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Minister have not shown up. These two people have frequently questioned the NDA government and the about the rights of their respective states, about the funds that they will have to receive for the state. They haven't attended the meet in which critical decisions on farm distress, drought and also security are to be taken collectively," Reddy said.

"The Centre and state are like the two wheels of the 'vikas rath'. has initiated Aayog. Niti Aayog is exceptionally great in fulfilling the demand and requests of the state in the roads of development," he added.

Banerjee, who is involved in a bitter fight with BJP and the Centre, KCR, and skipped the meeting convened by Modi on Saturday.

The council, which includes all chief ministers, governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

